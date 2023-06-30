Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a different avatar in Lust Stories 2, know how this actress got her first acting break

South’s famous actress tamanna bhatia She is known for her strong acting. He has given many blockbuster films in Bollywood as well as in Telugu and Tamil industry. The Bahubali actress, who has acted in more than 65 movies, has won the South Indian International Movie Award. He was awarded Kalaimamani in 2010 and Honorary Doctorate in 2017 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Tamannaah Bhatia’s most awaited web series in the past lust stories 2 Released. A different avatar of the actress was seen in this.

Tamanna’s new look in Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 has been very special for Tamannaah Bhatia. Not only did she break her ‘no kissing policy’, but she also got the prince of her dreams while doing this film. Yes, in Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah will be seen kissing on screen for the first time. On kissing Vijay in the film, the actress had said in an interview, “I have never felt so good around any actor and that’s why I tried to innovate in this short film, which was not done before in any film. I could not do it. Tamannaah’s bold look is being seen for the first time in this film, till now the actress was seen in desi look only.

Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma made their relationship official during the promotion of Lust Stories 2. They talked openly about each other. Praising the actor, Tamannaah said, Vijay is one of the best actors of our country and I respect him as an artist. He is a very funny person, with whom you can never get bored. Every day I get to learn something or the other from him.

How did Tamannaah Bhatia get her break in films?

Tamannaah Bhatia is mostly known for her brilliant performances in Telugu and Tamil films. However, not many know that he made his acting debut with a Bollywood film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). The film was a flop, but shortly after her debut, she starred in the Telugu film Sri (2005) and the Tamil film Kedi (2006), which were box office successes. There is a funny anecdote about the actress, when she was dancing in her school’s annual function, then a director saw her there and offered her the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s luck shines after Bahubali

Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the role of Avantika in South’s blockbuster ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’. This film was the turning point of the actress’s life. Everyone became crazy about his acting. Tamannaah played the role of a warrior who does not hesitate to kill the bad guys and her chemistry with Prabhas was amazing. Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ is a period war film which had a lifetime collection of 510.90 crores worldwide. Apart from Prabhas, Tamanna, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar were in the lead roles. Baahubali became the second highest grossing Indian film at the time of its release.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s films, which gave her special recognition

Tamanna Bhatia’s films in Indian cinema in the year 2009 include Konkem Ishtam Konkem Kashtam, 100% Love (2011), Usarveli (2011), Racha (2012), Tadakha (2013), Bahubali: The Beginning (2015), Bengal Tiger ( 2015), Upiri (2016), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). At the same time, his Tamil films include Ayan (2009), Paiya (2010), Siruthai (2011), Veeram (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Devi (2016) and Sketch (2018). The actress has also worked in a few Hindi films, including Himmatwala (2013), Entertainment (2014), and Babli Bouncer (2022). His OTT films include series like Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2 and Babli Bouncer.

Tamannaah Bhatia did these awards in her name

Tamannaah Bhatia was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 42nd Saturn Awards for her portrayal of a warrior in Baahubali: The Beginning. She won the SIIMA Award for Best Telugu Actress for her stellar performance in ‘Tadkha’. The actress is the brand ambassador of the Government of India’s campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Tamannaah received the Asianet Film Award for the film Devi.