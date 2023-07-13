Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the film “Veda” with John Abraham

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is back in limelight with her performance in “Jee Karda” and Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah will now share the screen with John Abraham. The pair of Tamannaah and John will be seen in the film “Veda”. Nikhil Advani has brought this film. There is no doubt that watching John and Tamannaah together will be a visual treat for their fans. According to sources in the entertainment industry, these two will come together. Both of them are going to do the film “Veda”.

According to sources, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a new project with John Abraham. It will be disclosed soon. The film is being directed by Nikkhil Advani and he will be making a comeback after seven years with a powerful story. Tamannaah is currently in limelight. His performance in the film Lust Stories 2 was discussed a lot. Also now she will be seen in a film with Rajinikanth. The song Kavala of this film has also become very famous on YouTube.

The audience is excited to see John and Tamannaah together. How will these two act in this film? What is the story of this film? Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in upcoming films “Jailor”, “Bhola Shankar”. John Abraham is an actor with a different haircut. He played a negative role in the recent “Pathan”. Now what role will Veda play in the film? It will be interesting to see what will be the story of this film.