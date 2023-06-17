Tamil Nadu: BJP leader SG Surya arrested over social media post, produced before judge amid heavy security

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit leader S. ji surya Was arrested by the police late on Friday night from Chennai. After his arrest, he was produced before the Madurai judge.

what is the matter

In fact, this action was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) regarding a post issued by BJP state secretary Surya on his social media account.

Arrest of BJP leader under these sections

Police said BJP leader Surya has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

#WATCH , Tamil Nadu | Police bring BJP state secretary SG Surya to Madurai judges’ quarters amid heavy security. He was arrested last night in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. pic.twitter.com/DADhFO2m04

— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023



Annamalai calls Surya’s arrest a curtailment of freedom

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai Condemning this action, he called it an attempt to ‘curb’ the freedom of expression. He tweeted and wrote, the arrest of Thiru Surya, state secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the double standards of the Communists, allies of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). Misusing government machinery to curtail freedom of expression and flinching at the slightest criticism is a sign of a democratically elected leader turning into a truly undemocratic and autocratic leader. He said, these arrests will not deter us. We will continue our efforts to bring out the truth.