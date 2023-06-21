Tamil Nadu: BJP leader SG Surya gave this reaction on his arrest, questioned the working style of the police

Tamil Nadu Politics: The Madurai district court has granted bail to BJP state secretary SG Surya. SG Surya was arrested on June 16 in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. Targeting the Tamil Nadu government, SG Surya said that his arrest was politically motivated. He said that the High Court will throw this matter in the dustbin. SG Surya said that the police of Tamil Nadu is so incompetent that they have made such frivolous allegations which the court will dismiss.

Know what is the matter

The Madurai police arrested SG Surya, state secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday for a tweet. Police sources had said that this action was taken on the basis of a complaint made by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) regarding a post issued by BJP state secretary Surya on his social media account. In a Twitter post, Surya accused Councilor Vishwanathan of forcing a sanitation worker to clean a drain filled with sewage, resulting in the worker’s death due to an allergic reaction. In his address to CPI(M) Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, he wrote that the life of a sweeper was taken by a Communist councillor. Madurai MP S Venkatesan who is keeping fake silence! Your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that drain. Find a way to live as a man, friend! The BJP leader has been arrested for this.

#WATCH , This is a politically motivated arrest…High Court will throw the case in the dustbin. The state police is so incapable that they have made such frivolous charges which will be turned down by the court: Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Surya pic.twitter.com/5HntbqVpAh

— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023



Rajnath Singh’s target on Stalin

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that today CM Stalin is opposing the arrest of Minister Senthil Balaji in the corruption case. But, when Senthil Balaji was in AIADMK, Blitz Stalin called him corrupt and demanded his immediate arrest. This duplicity of character is unacceptable. Along with this, he said that the way CM Stalin ordered the arrest of BJP leader SG Surya over a tweet, is completely anti-constitutional and anti-democratic. By doing this, they are putting democracy in danger.