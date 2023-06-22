Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin reached Patna, Tejashwi Yadav welcomed him at the airport

On the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of 18 opposition parties will gather on one platform against the BJP in Patna on Friday. In this meeting, there will be a brainstorm regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have reached Patna a day before to attend the meeting. On the arrival of Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin in Patna, Bihar’s Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav received him at the airport and warmly welcomed him.

Stalin reached Rabri residence to meet Lalu

Blitz Stalin along with Tejashwi Yadav directly reached Rabri residence located at 10 circular from Patna airport where he met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Where Stalin inquired about his health from Lalu Yadav. During this both of them discussed many topics for a long time.

Nitish Kumar met all the leaders

CM Nitish Kumar personally went and met the CMs of four states who reached Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached Hotel Chanakya in Patna to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Raghav Chadda. During this there was a discussion for half an hour about the meeting to be held tomorrow. At the same time, before this, Nitish Kumar had also met Mamta Banerhi by going to the circuit house. When Stalin reached Patna, the CM also met him.

CM Nitish Kumar met Mamta Banerjee, reached Male office to meet Dipankar

Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Hemant, Akhilesh and Uddhav will come on Friday

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrived in a special plane on the morning of June 23 to attend the meeting of opposition parties. , CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will reach Patna.

