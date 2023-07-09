Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin demands removal of Governor RN Ravi, writes letter to President Murmu

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu against the conduct of Governor RN Ravi. The CM wrote in this letter complaining that the governor incites communal hatred and is a threat to the peace of Tamil Nadu. The state government gave information about this today. In a letter to President Murmu, Stalin alleged that Ravi had violated the oath of office taken under Article 159 of the Constitution, according to an official release issued by the government here.

CM M.K. In his letter dated July 8, Stalin said, Governor RN Ravi is inciting communal hatred and he is a threat to the peace of Tamil Nadu. The CM also claimed in the letter that the Governor’s recent move to sack minister V. Senthil Balaji from the cabinet reflected his political leanings. The governor later withdrew his decision to sack Senthil Balaji. In his letter, Stalin said that on the one hand, Ravi delayed sanctioning the prosecution of former ministers of the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, and on the other, took prompt action in the case of Senthil Balaji, while Only the investigation was started, it indicates his political bias.

CM Stalin stressed in the letter, the Governor’s behavior and actions have proved that he is biased and does not deserve to hold the post of Governor. Ravi deserves to be removed from the top post. Stalin told the President that he left it to him whether to remove Ravi from the post or not. Stalin said that the President should decide whether it would be desirable and appropriate to retain the Governor of Tamil Nadu in office after considering the spirit and dignity of the makers of the Constitution of India.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai termed the letter as a cry of corrupt Stalin and gave point-wise rebuttals for taking the ongoing CM vs Governor fight in the state to a high level, demanding the sacking of the Governor for his political leanings. (with language input)

