Tamil Nadu: Politics heats up over Senthil Balaji, AIADMK spokesperson lashes out at Blitz Stalin, says he is the weakest CM

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has decided to keep in abeyance the order to sack Minister V. Senthil Balaji from the cabinet for the time being and has informed Chief Minister Blitz Stalin about it. Sources gave this information. In a letter sent to the Chief Minister late last night, the Governor said that he would consult the Attorney General regarding the move and seek legal advice from him. Sources said that Governor Ravi has postponed the order to sack Balaji from the cabinet till further notice. Earlier, the governor had sacked Balaji from the Council of Ministers after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-job scam. After this, Stalin had said that the government would challenge it legally.

Constitutional machinery in the state may collapse

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan had said, there are apprehensions that the continuation of V. Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers would adversely affect the due process of law including fair investigation, which could lead to collapse of the constitutional machinery in the state. It was said in it, Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal action in several cases of corruption including taking cash in lieu of job and money laundering. By misusing his position as a minister, he has been obstructing the investigation and obstructing the due course of law and justice.

Tamil Nadu’s most incompetent CM till date Stalin

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan says, we have been saying that Blitz Stalin has been the most incompetent Chief Minister Tamil Nadu has ever had. The governor had initially sent a letter that V Senthil Balaji could not continue as a minister. The double standards of Blitz Stalin are coming to the fore. He said, his stand was different when he was in the opposition and his stand was different when he was in the ruling party. (with language input)

