Tamil Nadu: Priests of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple prevent devotees from climbing Kanagasabai, ruckus

of Tamil Nadu Chidambaram Lord Nataraja Temple Devotees were stopped from climbing K Kanagasabai (sacred platform) in the past. After which the controversy has increased a lot. Politics has started in this matter now. The BJP has accused the state government of trying to take over the temple.

what is the matter

In fact, the deekshitars (priests) of the Lord Nataraja temple had allegedly prevented devotees from climbing the Kanagasabai (sacred platform) in the temple and offering prayers on June 27. After which the controversy increased.

Podu Dikshitar committee made serious allegations against the state government and HR&CE department

For almost a year, the state government and the HR&CE department have been trying to take over the control of the temple in Cuddalore district, which is managed by priests through lineage, said TS Shivarama Dikshitar, secretary of the Podu Dikshitar committee. . TS Shivarama Dikshitar said, we have responded to it in a legal manner. His lawyer G Chandrasekaran said that the board has been put up to inform the devotees coming from outside and to prevent overcrowding during the festival.

BJP accused the state government of trying to take over the temple

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Tirupati made a serious allegation on the state government of taking the temple under its control. He said, we condemn the attempt by the state government to take over the Lord Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram. The government is doing politics of vengeance.

Steps will be taken to bring Chidambaram Nataraja Temple under the department: Endowments Minister

Alleging that the Podu Dikshitars (priests) managing the famous Nataraja temple at Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu have not disclosed the temple’s funds or assets to the government, state Hindu Dharma and Charitable Management (HR&CE) minister PK Shekar Babu Said that efforts are being made to bring this shrine under his department. HR&CE department officials along with the police reached the temple on June 26 and removed a board put up by Podu Dikshitars barring devotees from visiting Kanagasai Medai till the ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’ ceremony is over today. When Sekar Babu’s attention was drawn by journalists about the removal of the board, he said, we are standing on the side of justice and devotees. We will gradually remove all the hurdles and take over the administrative control of the temple with the permission of the court.

A group of 200 priests themselves decided how to manage the temple

Minister PK Shekar Babu said that a group of 200 priests themselves decided how to manage the temple and had become their own law. He said that the priests refused to inform the government about the amount of money available with the temple or the stock of gold ornaments. They are working from the power center that these Dikshitars have created. Unlike other temples managed by HR&CE, this temple does not have hundi or stock register. The temple accounts have not even been audited.