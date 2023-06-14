Tamil Nadu: Stalin calls emergency meeting of ministers after minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest

Chief Minister after the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji Blitz stalin Has called an emergency meeting of ministers. Let us tell you that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on Wednesday, a day after ED raids on his premises. During the ED’s action, Senthil Balaji complained of chest pain. After this he was admitted to the government hospital in Omandurar.

complaint of chest pain after arrest

He was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the ED raided the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji. During the ED’s action, Senthil Balaji complained of chest pain. After this he was admitted to the government hospital in Omandurar. Apart from Senthil’s house located in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, raids have also been conducted at his ancestral residence Karur.

DMK active after Senthil’s arrest

DMK has become active after Senthil’s arrest. Describing his arrest as unconstitutional, the party has said to fight a legal battle. Targeting the BJP, the DMK has said that its party is not afraid of the politics of intimidation by the BJP.

Stalin called a meeting of senior ministers at his home

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state Blitz Stalin has called a meeting of senior ministers at his house. Stalin is also going to have a meeting with the law team on this issue. Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango’s statement has come after Senthil’s arrest. He has said that Senthil has been taken to ED. We do not know where they have been taken. Let us tell you that some time back the officials of the Income Tax Department had also raided Senthil’s premises.

ED crackdown on cash-for-job scam

Let us tell you that last month the Supreme Court had given permission for police and ED investigation in the alleged cash-for-job scam against Senthil. This matter dates back to 2014, when Senthil was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government. According to sources, raids are being conducted against him under money laundering.

