Tamim Iqbal withdraws his decision to retire within 24 hours, know the reason for U-turn

Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement Bangladesh: ODI captain of Bangladesh cricket team Tamim Iqbal Had announced his sudden retirement from international cricket on Thursday (July 6). But now within 24 hours, he has withdrawn this decision. According to a report, Tamim has withdrawn his retirement after convincing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim recently met Sheikh Hasina. But the official information regarding this has not been revealed at the moment.

It was difficult for me to say no to the Prime Minister: Tamim Iqbal

According to ‘Cricbuzz’, Tamim said, ‘This afternoon the Prime Minister had invited him to his house. He asked me to play again. That’s why I have withdrawn the decision of retirement. He said that ‘I can say no to everyone but it was difficult for me to say no to the Prime Minister’. Let us tell you that Tamim, who is leading the team in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, had announced his retirement in a press conference after the defeat to Bangladesh in the first match on Wednesday.

Tamim had said this while retiring

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal held a press conference on Thursday. In this, he announced his retirement. Tamim became emotional during the press conference. He could not stop the tears. Tamim had said in the press conference that ‘the decision to retire was not taken suddenly. I was talking to my family about this. I tried my best to give my best performance. At this time, I announce my retirement from international cricket.

Tamim Iqbal’s emotional message after making the decision to retire from international cricket pic.twitter.com/XmUtQHhRw8

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 7, 2023



International cricket career of Tamim Iqbal



Significantly, Tamim Iqbal made his debut for Bangladesh in the year 2007. Tamim has played 241 ODIs for Bangladesh so far. He scored 8313 runs during this period. Tamim is the highest ODI run scorer for the team. He has scored 14 centuries and 56 half-centuries in this format. He has played 78 T20 matches for the team, scoring 1758 runs. Tamim has also played 70 Test matches, in which he has scored 5134 runs. He also scored a double century in the Test. He has scored 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

