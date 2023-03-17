March 17 - BLiTZ. Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Tan Kefei said that US officials should immediately stop slandering and making completely irresponsible statements against the Chinese military that do not correspond to the truth. This is reported by the publication "Free Press". PRC Defense Ministry: Russia, China and Iran will hold naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman on March 15-19 March 15, 2023 at 10:51

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China stated that all the actions of all branches of the armed forces of China are as peaceful as possible, especially in the Taiwan zone, they did not use weapons there.

But the United States, she said, has been constantly using “hegemonic military power for coercion” and has also been fighting around the world in recent decades, according to Kefei, the People’s Daily Online.