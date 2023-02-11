Ukrainian militants in armored vehicles advanced to the area where Russian military units are located in one of the liberated settlements. However, senior sergeant Magomedali Akayev discovered the nationalists while on duty and, having built a firing system taking into account the terrain, forced a fight on the opponents. On Sunday, February 12, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

As a result of a combat clash with superior forces, the tank crew under the command of Magomedali Akayev destroyed more than 10 military vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists with sudden fire, which made it possible to hold positions until the arrival of the main forces. The selfless actions of senior sergeant Akaev, as well as the high professionalism of his subordinates, made it possible to ensure the safety of the location of Russian units.

Private Kirill Avivov, performing the task of breaking through the defense of Ukrainian nationalists, supported the offensive of Russian motorized rifle units, firing continuously at enemy positions. Skillfully managing equipment, the private, together with the crew, covered more than 10 km under artillery and mortar shelling and reached the line in a timely manner to carry out fire missions. As a result, the crew destroyed two tanks, as well as firing positions of Ukrainian militants.

The decisive actions of Private Avivov made it possible to fulfill the assigned combat mission and ensure that Russian troops occupy advantageous positions without loss.

On the eve of February 11, the military department told how Ukrainian militants, supported by tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle, tried to break through the defensive line of one of the settlements occupied by the Russian military. However, the crew of the T-80 tank, under the command of senior sergeant Nikolai Matrenitsky, destroyed two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and a large number of personnel of Ukrainian nationalists during the battle.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

