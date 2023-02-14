February 14, 2023, 20:44 – BLiTZ – News Russian Armed Forces tankers operating near Avdiivka learn about the breaches in the protection of tanks that are sent to the Kyiv regime by states that are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Information about this was shared with RIA Novosti by the commander of one of the vehicles, which operates under the call sign “Garik”.

“Now we are looking at information about them, their vulnerabilities. That is, we will be ready, ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

The military noted that the Nazis could receive equipment that was being prepared for decommissioning. This is due to the fact that the transfer of such weapons is extremely beneficial for the Western powers.

Tank formations of the Russian Army, which are involved in the Avdievsky section of the contact line, are smashing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating from closed positions. Receiving information from reconnaissance detachments, they, working from their own dugouts, hit the enemy’s fortifications.

Recall that the mayor of Kuznetsk, located on the territory of the Penza region, Sergei Zlatogorsky, during a working meeting, put forward an idea that should make it possible to deal with the abundance of unemployed in the region.

In the text of this publication, he noted that citizens who do not have a job should be sent to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on a contract basis. This method will not only benefit the country, but also help them earn. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

