Tanveer Akhtar, accused of love jihad and rape, arrested from Bihar, special team of Ranchi police took action

Police arrested Tanveer Akhtar alias Mo Lak Khan on Wednesday on charges of rape and love jihad with a girl from Bhagalpur (Bihar) in the name of modeling in Ranchi. He has been arrested from Araria. He was living in Nepal for the last few days. On coming to Araria, he was arrested with the help of Bihar Police. He is a resident of Doranda police station area near Yunus Chowk. Police has started the process of bringing him to Ranchi.

According to sources, during the investigation, the Ranchi police had received information that the accused had fled to Nepal via Bihar along with one of his relatives. After this, for the last five days, a special team of Ranchi police was camping on the border of Nepal and Bihar. The girl alleged that the accused raped her during the modeling class. Beaten up for protesting. Initially, the accused had given his name as something else.

The girl also alleges that he blackmailed her by showing obscene photos. Later also urged to change religion for marriage. Fed up with the harassment, the girl lodged a zero FIR against the accused on 29 May 2023 at the Versova police station in Mumbai. After this, the Mumbai Police had sent the case to the Ranchi Police. After this, a case was registered against the accused in Gonda police station. The police of Gonda police station went to Mumbai and took the statement of the girl.