Tap water scheme in Dhanbad is in trouble, water towers were built, pipes were laid, but not a drop of water was found

Even after 23 years of Jharkhand state formation, the people of Dhanbad district are yearning for water. Especially the people of rural areas still depend on river, pond and joria for water. To overcome the water crisis, many water supply schemes were started, but even after the deadline to complete the work, 42 ​​to 88 percent work was done. Work started on 15 major water supply schemes worth about Rs 4,000 crore in the district.

However, in the last 12 years, the public got only one or two benefits. All the plans are still incomplete. Water towers were built, supply pipes were laid, connections were made to the houses and taps were connected, but not a drop of water came from them. Despite having funds and water reserves, people are not getting water due to the negligence of the contractors and officers. In such a situation, due to non-completion of water supply schemes, every household tap water scheme of the central government is in a bad condition in the district. The public is upset due to the tussle between the officer and the chief, there is no solution to the severe water crisis

Hiralal Pandey, Barwadda

The rural areas of Barwadda are suffering due to severe water scarcity. The condition is so bad that people have to stay awake for water. Leave drinking water, you have to buy water even for bathing. Chapanals are lying damaged. Wells and ponds have dried up. People of many villages are forced to go to the pond located in another village for bathing. On the other hand, due to the mutual tussle between the chief and the officer, the repair of chapanlas is not being done.

About two lakh population is facing water crisis. Dozens of chapanals belonging to PHED, MLA and MP have been damaged in the area. No one is there to see it. There was no improvement in the situation even after the order of the BDO: A meeting was held in the district and block regarding the severe water crisis in the rural areas. Recently, BDO Santosh Kumar had a meeting with the heads of the area regarding the water crisis in the Govindpur block office. In this, BDO Mr. Kumar had ordered the chief to repair the chapanlas with the amount of 15th finance. Even after the order, the chiefs are not getting the chapanlas repaired.

Chief’s compulsion



Head of Asanbani-2-cum-Govindpur Block Head Association Block President Gyasuddin Ansari, Head of Damkara Barwa Panchayat Ramkishun Vishwakarma, Head of Birajpur Subas Chandra Das, Head representative of Kharni Manoj Hadi, Head representative of Udaipur Prem Kumar Mahto, Panduki head Akhtar Ansari Ashutosh Rajak, the representative of Barapichhri chief, said that the plan to repair the chapanlas has been taken up in the gram sabha.

The plans were sent to the DPM operated in the Zilla Parishad under the Panchayati Raj Office for uploading in the District Portal GPDP (to be done online). There the DPMs are demanding bribe to upload the scheme online in the GPDP portal. Due to this the plan could not be taken up and the repairs of the chapanlas are not being done. The BDO has not even given a written order to repair the chapels. Cannot act by verbal command. We are afraid that without written order, we may get trapped by getting the repair work done with the amount of 15th Finance.

Maithon water supply did not reach the villages



The water of Maithon water supply scheme was to reach these villages. The Tehel company was working for this. For this, the company started the work of building tanks in Tilaiya and Birajpur. Half, incomplete tank has been built in Tilaiya. In Birajpur-Chhatatand, the company has cut the foundation of the tank and left it.

People of Latvedhi Barwadih and Napit Tola go to bathe in another village



There are two dozen chapanals in Birajpur Panchayat. Only two, four chapanals are running in it. The rest is bad. Many chaplains have become dead. In this scorching heat, the only support of the villagers, the bearded chuan located in front of the farm has also dried up. People used to take bath and drink the water of bearded lime. Troubled people of Birajpur Pandey Tola, Napit Tola, Kumhar Tola and Latvedhi Barwadih travel a distance of three kilometers to bathe in a large pond located in the adjacent village.

The people here are demanding repair and deep boring of Dhari Chuan. Apart from these areas, Panduki, Damkara Barwa, Pandey Barwa, Kulbeda, Yadavpur, Udaipur, Kalyanpur, Badapichhri, Kurmidih, Vigyan Vihar Colony, Satyam Nagar, Susanileva, Charakpathar, Murradih, Birajpur, Maricho, Tilaiya, Kharni, Chutiyaro, Gorga, Madhugoda People of dozens of villages including Khanderi, Chapouti, Chakpolaiya, Sonaria, Sadhobad, Harijan Tola Birajpur, Chatatand, Damumuda, Dumriyatand are facing water crisis.