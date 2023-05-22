Tappu gets a big project soon after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah! Bhavya Gandhi herself disclosed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: TV Show taarak mehta ka ulta chashma (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) has remained among the people for 14 years. The role of Tappu was first played by Bhavya Gandhi in the show. Although he had said goodbye to the show long back. Fans are eager to know what he is doing these days. In such a situation, Bhavya gave an update that he will soon be seen in a Gujarati film.

Bhavya Gandhi shared this picture

Bhavya Gandhi worked in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost 9 years. He was associated with this show since childhood and left it in the year 2017. Bhavya has shared some of her pictures on her Instagram. With this he wrote in the caption, the beginning of a new chapter. In the photos, he is seen shooting in London. This is a schedule wrap.

User comments

His fans are showering love on Bhavya Gandhi’s photos in the comment box. A media user commented, All the best brother. One user wrote, come back Tappu. One user wrote, which film is this. One user wrote, we miss Tappu. Another user wrote, release your film in Hindi as well, Tappu.

Bhavya Gandhi said goodbye to Tarak show in 2017

According to media reports, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavya Gandhi was paid Rs 10,000 per day at that time, which was a huge amount as a child star. Bhavya worked in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the year 2008 to 2017 i.e. for the whole 9 years. However, later he parted ways with this TV show. After which his place was taken by Raj Anadkat.