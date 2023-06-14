Target to reach Patna from remote areas of Bihar in 5 hours, CM asks officials to complete work soon

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year in 2024 can be held ahead of time. In his address during the inauguration, foundation laying and commencement of various schemes of the Rural Works Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officers to complete all the works as soon as possible. The Chief Minister said in a questioning tone that no one knows when the Lok Sabha elections will be held. There is no need that it should happen next year only. He said that there is no place that elections should be held before time. That’s why the officials have to complete all the work as soon as possible. During this, the Chief Minister inaugurated 1362 schemes, laid the foundation stone of 2260 schemes and started the work of 1439 schemes. Under this, there is a plan to construct 5,030 rural roads and 31 bridges. He told the officials of the Rural Works Department that tolls with a population of 100 in the villages should also be connected with the rural roads soon. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present in the program.

Central scheme and state government giving half the amount

Attacking the Centre, the Chief Minister said that when the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was started in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, then the central government was bearing 100 per cent amount of the road to be constructed under it. In 2015, the central government brought it in the ratio of 60 and 40, but the actual expenditure is being done in 50-50 only. That is, the central plan and the state government have to spend half the amount each.

The state government itself will bear the cost

The CM said that we have resolved to connect tolls with 500, then 250 and now 100 population in 2016 with rural roads under this seven-decision scheme. Whatever expenditure will be incurred, the state government will bear it. Said that whatever construction is being done, do maintenance of all, if necessary, do other restoration including engineers. The Chief Minister directed to complete the schemes before January 2024. Citing his visit, he said that the engineers who do good work in the village are greatly appreciated. All of you have come here after studying engineering.

Target to reach Patna from remote areas in five hours

The Chief Minister said that earlier we had set a target of reaching Patna from remote areas of the state in six hours. After this, a target has been made to reach Patna in five hours, on which work is going on fast. The traffic has improved due to the construction of rural roads. It is convenient for the students to study. Farmers are getting convenience in selling their produce. Whatever engineers will be reinstated, explain their functions properly.

