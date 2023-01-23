Tarique Rahman finalizes US$50 million deal with Hunter Biden

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s convicted fugitive leader Tarique Rahman has succeeded in reaching into a US$50 million deal with US President Joe Biden’s scandalous son Hunter Biden by using the influence of celebrity lawyer Kevin Morris, who is also known as Hunter’s “sugar brother”.

It may be mentioned here that celebrity lawyer Kevin Morris made his name as attorney for a slew of Hollywood heavyweights, including Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Kevin Morris became known as Hunter’s “sugar brother” after he reportedly loaned Hunter US$2.8 million to pay off a 2021 tax bill just as a federal investigation into his financial affairs was launched.

The high-powered lawyer has gone to great extremes in an attempt to discredit information from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”, the contents of which have proved an extreme embarrassment to the Biden family.

According to information, Kevin Morris will be representing Hunter Biden in the upcoming investigations into Hunter’s laptop scandal and his and Joe Biden secret financial dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Anita Mathur, Special Contributor to BLiTZ in Washington DC said, Tarique Rahman initially tried to reach Hunter Biden through a number of sources. Finally, he succeeded in accomplishing his goal with the support from Kevin Morris.

It is learnt, according to the agreement, Tarique Rahman will provide US$10 million as upfront payment while the remaining balance shall be paid “within two weeks” of the next general election in Bangladesh. Against this amount, Tarique Rahman wants sanctions on more than 150 individuals in Bangladesh, including several civil-military officers the Global Magnitsky program. Moreover, Tarique Rahman has also requested US intervention in holding the next general election under a “national government” comprising ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islamic parties, Jatiya Party and “eminent social elites”.

It may be mentioned here that, before December 10, 2022, Tarique Rahman was told by his man in the US confirming him that fresher sanctions would be imposed on dozens of leaders of the ruling Awami League and civil-military officers. At the request of Tarique, his representative in the US Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey had mobilized former US diplomat William B Milam in “strongly pursuing” the matter and collect necessary information “well in advance” from the US Department of Treasury and US State Department. Accordingly, William B Milam met dozens of officials in various government offices in the US and on December 6, 2022 he gave “green signal” about the sanctions to Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, which was later conveyed to Tarique Rahman. But things changed at the last minute as the US authorities realized that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is playing vital role in combating militancy and terrorism, while following December 10, 2021 sanctions, there is no further allegation against this elite force. On January 15, 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said that the United States has not implemented new sanctions on RAB because the elite force had made good progress in the area of human rights, by reducing extrajudicial killings in the country.

Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman reportedly has assigned several key figures in his party to create an urgent fund by collecting donation from affluent members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami which would be later used for paying Hunter Biden.

