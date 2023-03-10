Tasnim: Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to normalize relations and open embassies

March 10 - BLiTZ. Iran and Saudi Arabia during the negotiations of the heads of the National Security Councils agreed to normalize relations and open embassies within two months, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.tasnimnews.com/fa/news/1401/12/19/2865373/%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%81%D9%82-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%88-%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%B1%DA%AF%DB%8C%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%B7-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D8%AC%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A8%D9%87">reported</a> Iranian agency Tasnim.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries will also be held to discuss the implementation of the agreement, the agency said.

Recall that Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations in 2016 after attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. They were the result of protests against the execution of prominent Shia theologian Nimr al-Nimr in the kingdom, but in recent months the two sides have expressed a desire to resolve differences.

