TASS: according to Telegraph, UK plans to start sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda by summer

March 19 - BLiTZ. The UK authorities have planned to launch a program to send illegal migrants to Rwanda by the summer, but at the moment the program is awaiting a verdict from the Court of Appeal in London. This was reported by the TASS news agency with reference to the British edition of The Telegraph.

If the court upholds the verdict of the High Court of London, the government can start deporting illegal immigrants to Rwanda. However, if the court is against the deportation, then the case will go to the Supreme Court.

Although the government’s program was already declared legal by the London High Court at the end of last year, the implementation of the program may be hampered by the position of the European Court of Human Rights and Rwanda’s lack of readiness to receive illegal migrants. However, the UK government continues to fight illegal immigration, which is constantly increasing, and is trying to find ways to regulate it.

