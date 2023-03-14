March 14 - BLiTZ. TASS, citing a statement by the acting head of Khersonskaya Volodymyr Saldo, reported that the politician had officially invited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to see with his own eyes the real situation in the region. IA "URA.RU": a fighter of the Russian assault squad said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot hold the defense near Artemovsk for a long time March 14, 2023 at 08:04

According to Saldo, it would be useful for Sunak to talk with the residents of the Kherson region and see the consequences of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To do this, sanctions could be lifted from the British prime minister, the head of the Kherson region summed up.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.