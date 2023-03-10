TASS: Armenia announced the refusal of its quota for the position of Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO

March 10 - BLiTZ. According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/17235379">TASS</a>, Armenia sent a letter to the CSTO, in which it informed about the refusal of its quota for the post of Deputy Secretary General of this organization. On Friday, March 10, press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress news agency.

It should be noted that this is far from the first demarche on the part of Armenia both to the CSTO and Russia. Earlier, Yerevan refused to conduct CSTO exercises on its territory.

In addition, the Armenian Foreign Minister did not arrive at a prearranged meeting in Moscow with his counterparts from Russia and Azerbaijan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the ban on entry to Armenia for some Russians March 10, 2023 at 13:16

Armenia also blocked the entry of some Russian citizens into its territory.