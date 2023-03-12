TASS: Biden discussed with the governor of California the situation with the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley

March 12 - BLiTZ. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/ekonomika/17244141">TASS</a> citing the White House, he reported on a conversation between Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom. They discussed the situation with Silicon Valley Bank, which was declared bankrupt.

Representatives of the US President noted that Biden and Newsom considered issues to resolve the difficult situation with the country’s largest bank.

Bloomberg: Silicon Valley Bank, the largest since the 2008 crisis, went bankrupt in the US March 11, 2023 at 22:40

As previously reported, a leading lender to Silicon Valley businesses was declared bankrupt in less than two days. For the US, it was the biggest financial scandal since 2008.

The bank has now been taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission. The remaining funds from Silicon Valley will be used to compensate depositors and to pay off accounts payable.