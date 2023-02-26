TASS, citing Evandro Menezes di Carvalho, a researcher from the Brazilian expert and analytical center “Getúlio Vargas Foundation”, said that Beijing’s plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis has both strengths and weaknesses.

According to the expert, the strength of the plan is its authorship by Chinese diplomats. It is impossible not to take into account the opinion of the world’s second economy, the expert states, but he also notes the superficial nature and the lack of specifics. Thus, the Kremlin will clearly not agree to the withdrawal of its troops from the territory of the independent, if the West does not provide guarantees of a neutral and non-aligned position of Kyiv.

Recall that Russia is comprehensively and powerfully continuing the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.