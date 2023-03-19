March 19 - BLiTZ. TASS, citing a statement by former US presidential candidate Jill Stein, reported that the politician recognized the indirect involvement of Washington in the NWO in Ukraine as the reason for the impoverishment of Americans. RIA Novosti: MEP from Italy Donato supported the slogan of the French protesters about withdrawing from NATO and called for stopping assistance to Kyiv March 19, 2023 at 02:43

According to Stein, who attends an anti-war rally outside the White House, the Biden administration has pushed millions of Americans to the brink of poverty with its adventure in Ukraine. As for the situation on the territory of the independent, the best solution would be security guarantees for all parties, the politician specified. Russia has repeatedly put forward reasonable demands to the NWO, recalled the former US presidential candidate. .

Washington’s dominance is leading the world to a third world war and dooming the nation to political blindness, Stein is sure.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide fundamental support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.