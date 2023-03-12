TASS: Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili rebuked the leadership of Ukraine for supporting protests in Tbilisi

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/17246171">TASS</a>, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili reproached Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian politicians for supporting the protests that took place in Tbilisi on March 7 and 8. Recall that the protests were dedicated to the law on foreign agents, which was submitted to the Georgian parliament.

At the same time, under pressure from the protesters, the authorities withdrew this law from parliament, and also agreed to release from custody all those detained during the protests. More than 130 people were detained in two days of protests.

Garibashvili advised the Ukrainian authorities “to first take care of themselves and their country.” In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities are dissatisfied with the fact that Georgia “did not get involved” in the conflict in Ukraine.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.