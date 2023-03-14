TASS: In Georgia, protesters removed the EU flag from the flagpole near the Georgian Parliament

March 14 - BLiTZ. In Georgia, during a protest on Tuesday, March 14, supporters of the Conservative Movement party removed the EU flag from the flagpole near the country's parliament and set it on fire. About this with reference to the participant of the action, who is broadcasting live on social networks, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/obschestvo/17259257?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> TASS.

The rally was attended by several hundred people who disagreed with the demands of the protesters on March 7 and 8. They marched through the streets of Tbilisi, shouting anti-Western slogans, and then destroyed the flag. The local police tried to prevent this, as a result, a small scuffle arose.

Recall that a few days earlier, thousands of anti-government rallies were held in Georgia, the formal reason for which was the law on foreign agents adopted in the first reading in the country. On the morning of March 9, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party withdrew the bill, and on March 10, MPs voted against the initiative.

The American draft law on foreign agents was also registered in the Parliament, it was proposed to consider it as an alternative to the Georgian one, but it did not pass the approval in the committees and was also withdrawn.

The former Minister of Security of Georgia told what the protests in the country could lead to