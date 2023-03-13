TASS: Japanese cigarette manufacturer JTI continues to operate its four factories in Russia

March 13 - BLiTZ. Japanese tobacco manufacturer JTI continues to operate its four factories in Russia. This was stated by the assistant to the head of media and investor relations of the company Manabu Hirose, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/tass_agency/183949">transmits</a> TASS.

“In the current situation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, we will continue to support business operations in Russia, subject to compliance with all sanctions measures and rules introduced inside and outside the country,” he said.

Currently, there are four JTI factories in Russia. It produces such brands of cigarettes as Donskoy Tabak, as well as globally sold Winston, LD, Meviu, Camel, Glamour, Sobranie.

SE: Narcologist Polikarpov told what is dangerous to combine alcoholic beverages with