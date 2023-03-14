TASS: Joe Biden made a statement that the US will need fossil sources for at least another 10 years

March 14 - BLiTZ. According to US President Joe Biden, the country will be forced to use fossil resources for energy production for at least another decade. This is reported by TASS.

Although the popularity of renewable sources is growing, and the hope for wind and solar energy is attractive due to its cheapness and environmental friendliness, there are still some difficulties in switching to them. It is also necessary to prepare a legislative framework in the field of climate initiatives to fulfill the promises of the US President to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030.

The president’s failure so far to secure more concrete action on clean energy and funding from the US Congress is hurting the country’s credibility abroad, experts say.

Elon Musk has previously said that the transition to renewable energy could take 30 to 40 years.

