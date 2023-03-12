TASS: Kim Jong-un discussed the means and effectiveness of military deterrence

March 12 - BLiTZ. IN <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/17244155">TASS</a> With reference to the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea, they reported on the work of the military commission of the Workers' Party of the DPRK.

During the extended meeting, Kim Jong-un and members of the Central Military Commission discussed the means of military deterrence. The fifth meeting was held on the eve of the joint US-South Korean exercises Freedom Shield.

The meeting participants, led by the country’s leader, discussed and took “important practical steps to ensure the active use of military deterrence.”

At the meeting, the plans and tasks of the Korean People’s Army for the development of rural areas and socialist construction were outlined.

Kim Jong-un assessed the current situation in the country and noted the important role of the Korean People’s Army in building socialism to ensure people’s well-being.