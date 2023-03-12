TASS: Li Shangfu appointed to the position of Chinese Defense Minister

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to TASS, members of the Chinese Parliament appointed Li Shangfu as head of the country's main military department.

Chinese aerospace engineer, general of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) became the head of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China.

Li Shangfu served as head of the equipment development department, commanded the PLA Strategic Support Force for 5 years, worked at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center for 31 years and headed it for 10 years.

In September 2018, the White House imposed sanctions on Li Shangfu, who at the time was in charge of the Weapons Directorate of the Joint Headquarters of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

Li Shangfu is on the US sanctions list under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.