TASS: Lithuanian State Post has suspended the delivery of parcels to Russia

March 17 - BLiTZ. The state soil of Lithuania Lietuvos pastas has suspended sending parcels and parcels to the Russian Federation, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/obschestvo/17294345">writes</a> TASS with a link to the department's official website.

The actions of the Lithuanian post are due to the actions of colleagues from Latvia: earlier, the Latvian postal service, through which the flow of correspondence from Lithuania to Russia, notified that, within the framework of anti-Russian sanctions, items with nested items would not be accepted without additional information about the composition of the parcels.

Since Lietuvos pastas has not yet decided how exactly they will provide such information to their Latvian colleagues, sending parcels and parcels is temporarily suspended.

Recall that a year ago, in March 2022, the Lithuanian State Post stopped accepting commercial items and money transfers to Russia.

