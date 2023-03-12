TASS: Moldovan opposition denied police accusations of impending provocations

March 12 - BLiTZ. Marina Tauber, one of the organizers of the anti-government rally in Chisinau and vice chair of the Shor party, said that the police accusations of impending provocations as part of the protest are false. It is reported by TASS.

"This is a lie spread by Maia Sandu and Interior Minister Anna Revenco to justify the brutal police action against people who are heading to the city center to attend the rally," Tauber said.

She stressed that the protest rally is a peaceful rally against the anti-people policy of the Moldovan government.

The organizers of the protest action in Chisinau called on the ambassadors of different countries to condemn the attempts of provocation and disruption of the peaceful demonstration by the government.

“The authorities violate the constitutional rights of citizens, preventing them from expressing their indignation at the crisis situation in the country,” Tauber concluded.