March 10 - BLiTZ. According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/17233919">TASS</a>, Moldovan police conduct mass searches. These events were held on the eve of the protest action of the opposition, which is scheduled for March 12.

The searches are taking place in different settlements. At the same time, many have already become defendants in a criminal case concerning preparations for mass riots.

Yesterday, the police reported the arrest of three people. They were named suspects in the case of illegal financing of the opposition Shor party. Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu even announced the danger of a coup d’etat with the participation of oppositions, including the Shor party. At the same time, it is important to note that Maia Sandu herself is considered a henchman of the American oligarch George Soros.

It should be noted that members of this party blamed the authorities for the economic crisis in Moldova. Recently, prices for food, gas, electricity and heating have increased several times in the country.

Thus, the Sandu regime, in fact, can act in the interests of the United States and oppose Russia. Accordingly, the Moldovan opposition is trying to prevent the rupture of friendly relations with Russia and the colonization of Moldova by the United States, its allies and NATO.