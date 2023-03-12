March 12 - BLiTZ. Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the country has acquired a new composition of the State Council. This is the name of the cabinet of government in China.

Personnel issues were resolved at the first session of the 14th NPC.

“Ding Xuexiang, He Lifen, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong have become deputies of the new Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang. Minister of Defense Li Shangfu, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Head of the Government Secretariat Wu Zhenglong, Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang and Shen Yiqin (without portfolio) became members of the State Council, ”TASS lists.

In the Cabinet of the Celestial Empire, out of 26 members, there are only two newcomers. This is the head of the State Committee for Development and Reform Zheng Shanjie and Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

BLiTZ wrote: China has a high development dynamics and has shifted its foreign policy to an anti-American track. Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained why Washington does not want to strengthen China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He does not believe that China is capable of attacking, but he poses a clear threat to America’s attempts to maintain world domination.

Recall: Beijing is radically changing the political vector. This was stated by Nikolai Vavilov, a sinologist, political scientist, orientalist. The specialist previously predicted that there would not be a single pro-American character in the new Chinese government.