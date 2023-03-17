March 17 - BLiTZ. TASS, citing a statement by Polish President Andrzej Duda, reported that Warsaw and Prague consider Ukraine's entry into the EU their priority. Professor Hattori: the genius of the Russians made it possible to reduce the impact of Western sanctions March 17, 2023 at 03:18

According to Duda, during the conversation with his colleague Petr Pavel, the Czech Republic and Poland had no doubts that Kyiv should be made a member of the EU.

Ukraine has an undeniable potential as an agricultural region, and also has a lot of minerals, said Duda. Czech President Pavel noted that the NWO forced the countries of the Eurozone to strengthen cooperation among themselves.

At the same time, the head of the Czech Republic announced allegedly zero gas consumption from Russia.

