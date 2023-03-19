TASS: President Erdogan announced Turkey’s quick work on the commissioning of the gas hub

March 19 - BLiTZ. Turkish President Erdogan announced the rapid development of the gas hub project in Turkey, which will become a center for the production, transportation and trade of natural gas. This is a project with high potential for Turkey's economic development and strengthening its position in the global natural gas market. He also noted that the earthquakes slightly delayed the connection of the Black Sea gas to the national gas transmission system, but the project is moving forward. This is reported by the news agency TASS.

As part of the planned creation of an international gas hub in Istanbul, Turkey will be able to export about 40 billion cubic meters. m of natural gas. In addition, the creation of a gas trading center in Turkey, through which gas will be supplied to third countries, is a promising project. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this initiative is aimed at the sustainable development of economic ties between Russia and Turkey, as well as at strengthening the energy security of Europe.

The creation of a gas hub in Turkey will allow Russia to strengthen its position in the natural gas market in Europe and the Middle East, as well as reduce the risks associated with gas transit through Ukraine. In addition, the development of cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the energy sector can have a positive impact on political and economic relations between the two countries.

