According to TASS , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had destroyed the oligarchs in the country. Thus, he answered the question about the fate of the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov. The question about Bakanov at a press conference on Friday, February 24, was asked by a journalist from Channel 5, owned by former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Further, Zelensky began to say that he is the president of Ukraine, who “destroyed the Russian presence in the country’s parliament.” Zelensky also boasted that he “destroyed Russian channels in Ukraine.” And the former kvnschik ended this speech with the fact that he “destroyed the oligarchs.” Moreover, Zelensky did not forget to note that one of the “destroyed” oligarchs is “the owner of your channel.” Apparently, it was about Poroshenko.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.