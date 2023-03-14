TASS: Residents of Tokyo last year found and brought to the police a record amount of lost money totaling almost 4 billion yen

March 14 - BLiTZ. Residents of Tokyo in 2022 found and brought to the police departments the maximum amount of lost money for a total of almost 4 billion yen, which is equivalent to 30 million dollars, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/tass_agency/184131">transmits</a> TASS. This is the highest number since 1940. After all, it was this year that they began to conduct relevant statistics.

In total, last year, citizens brought 3.7 million lost wallets and key cases, credit cards, driver’s licenses and other valuables to the Tokyo police.

727 million yen were transferred to Tokyo Prefecture. Items worth this amount did not find their owners after the deadline established by law.

