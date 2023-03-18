TASS: Russian Ambassador to North Korea Matsegora said that the United States is escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula

March 18 - BLiTZ. Alexander Matsegora, the Russian ambassador to the DPRK, said that Washington and its allies are escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula through their exercises. It is reported by TASS.

“The United States <…> is escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula, bringing it to an extremely dangerous edge and forcing the DPRK to take reasonable countermeasures,” Matsegora said.

He noted that Russia supports the DPRK and considers its response to large-scale exercises fully justified.

“Russia supported Pyongyang’s call to the international community to oppose US provocations,” the ambassador said.

Matsegora also noted that Russia shares a common idea with the DPRK in the struggle for a “new fair world order” independent of the United States.