TASS: The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that Russia is working on the establishment of a trade mission in Nigeria

March 19 - BLiTZ. Deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industrial Trade Vasily Osmakov said that Russia is working on the establishment of a new trade representative office in Nigeria, which is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. It is reported by TASS.

He reportedly made his statement at the Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference.

“In the second quarter of this year, it is planned to open a trade office in Ethiopia, the government’s decision has been made,” Osmakov said.

He noted that Russia is also studying other countries to establish a trade mission.