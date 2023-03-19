News

TASS: The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that Russia is working on the establishment of a trade mission in Nigeria

By Desk Blitz
Официальный сайт президента Российской Федерации kremlin.ru 
                        March 19 - BLiTZ.  Deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industrial Trade Vasily Osmakov said that Russia is working on the establishment of a new trade representative office in Nigeria, which is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023.  It is reported by TASS.

He reportedly made his statement at the Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference.

“In the second quarter of this year, it is planned to open a trade office in Ethiopia, the government’s decision has been made,” Osmakov said.

He noted that Russia is also studying other countries to establish a trade mission.

