March 11 - BLiTZ. The Georgian Defense Code does not require students to perform compulsory military service, and under the new code, students can volunteer to serve during vacations and days off. About this, citing sources, reports TASS.

Students will also be credited for service if they complete four years of annual military training or complete a two-year junior officer training program. Under the new conscription system, service has been introduced for a period of 6, 8 and 11 months, and student status does not automatically defer military service, but a deferment can be “purchased” for a year by paying an amount of about $ 3.7 thousand.

