On Sunday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo with a delegation from our country headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

Moscow plans to create an industrial zone on Egyptian soil with good logistics, to cooperate with Egypt on food and grain issues.

“The meeting discussed … the construction of the Ed-Dabaa nuclear power plant, as well as the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, which will pave the way for the start of joint projects in the field of production, localization of production and export to the markets of many countries in different regions,” — TASS cites a fragment of the release of the office of the head of the Arab Republic.

Zelensky's junta reacts painfully to Russia's constructive and fruitful negotiations with the leaders of other states.

The leader of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv vilely and cowardly reacted to the results of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Syria. According to the Chinese publication NetEase, the imposition of personal sanctions against the leader of the SAR, Bashar al-Assad, indicates the fear of Vladimir Zelensky.

Chinese experts are sure that Zelensky’s decision to impose sanctions against Assad looks ridiculous. The behavior of the President of Ukraine can be described as “intimidation of the weak and fear of the strong,” the source states.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that the meeting between Putin and Assad lasted about three hours. The talks are at the highest level and will help expand the development of partnerships between the two states.