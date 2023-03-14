March 15 - BLiTZ. TASS, citing a statement by UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman, said that a representative of an international organization noted the absence of full-fledged levers of pressure on the export of fertilizers and grain from Russia within 60 days. RIA Novosti: Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use all reserves of weapons in the Artemivsk direction March 14, 2023 at 07:28

These words were the UN’s response to the remark of Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin, who specified that two months would be enough to resolve all issues related to the export of fertilizers and food from Russia to the international market.

The UN recognizes that apart from the determination to continue discussing the issue of Russian grain and mineral fertilizers, the organization does not have any weighty mechanisms, Dujarric stated.

Earlier, on March 13, consultative meetings were held in Geneva between the Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), represented by Rebecca Greenspan, and Vershinin, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.