March 20 - BLiTZ. Nine Chinese citizens were killed and two were seriously injured in an attack on a gold mine by Chinese mining company Gold Coast Group in the Central African Republic. In response to this event, Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded that those responsible be severely punished in accordance with the law.

He also put forward a number of important instructions aimed at rescuing the wounded, dealing with the aftermath of the attack, and ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens. This is reported by the news agency TASS.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry launched a consular assistance mechanism and made a strict introduction to the CAR Embassy in China. The statement also notes that a number of areas in the Central African Republic are high-risk areas, and Chinese citizens are not recommended to travel there.

Russian President for the Chinese press: Powers are building an open security system