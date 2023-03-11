“TASS”Italian Foreign Minister Tajani announced a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Rome

March 11 - BLiTZ. Members of the Big Seven are planning to hold a meeting in Rome, the TASS online publishing house reported. According to the information received, the main reason for holding the upcoming meeting will be the issue of restoring and supporting Ukraine, which has made a splash all over the world.

It became known that the Italian government had previously visited Kyiv with a proposal for cooperation. They offer Ukraine an excellent opportunity to help the country further develop and improve the current state of the country’s economy.

Italy is very interested in the speedy restoration of Ukraine.