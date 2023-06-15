Tata Motors Jamshedpur is working on new technology, will make a special type of vehicle, officials informed CM Hemant

Tata Motors will manufacture a green hydrogen powered vehicle in Jamshedpur. Tata Motors and Tata Cummins are now preparing to make hydrogen engine powered vehicles along with electric vehicles. This information was given to CM Hemant Soren by the officials of Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Cummins in Project Bhawan. The meeting discussed the possibilities of investment on the expansion of the New Green Technology Manufacturing Project (hydrogen technology engine based vehicle manufacturing) in Jamshedpur.

The officials gave information regarding the Green Technology Manufacturing Project through power point presentation before the Chief Minister. Officials said that there are immense possibilities of investment on expansion of New Green Technology Manufacturing Project (hydrogen technology engine based vehicle manufacturing) in Jamshedpur. Tata Motors aims to achieve zero carbon emissions in the automobile sector for the next 25 to 30 years.

Tata Motors wants to set up hydrogen segment in Jamshedpur. Officials told the CM that with the cooperation of the state government, the green hydrogen mission can be achieved. Tata Motors is working on new technology of vehicles these days. Along with electric vehicles, Tata Motors is now focusing on manufacturing hydrogen engine powered vehicles. Tata Motors is interested in investing in the expansion of hydrogen technology in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Tata Motors has expected cooperation from the state government in this matter.

Assurance of all possible cooperation from the state government:



The Chief Minister obtained information about hydrogen engine based vehicle manufacturing planning from the officials and assured them of all possible cooperation from the state government. The Chief Minister said that at present global warming is a challenge for the whole world. There is a need to move towards green technology in future. There are immense possibilities of investment in Jharkhand.

The state government will always stand by the vehicle manufacturers for their cooperation. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel, Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey, ED Tata Motors Girish Wagh, Vice President Tata Steel Chanakya Chaudhary, MD Tata Cummins Ashwath Ram, Vice President Tata Motors Vishal Badshah, Vice President Tata Steel Motors Sushant Nayak along with Sanjay Mohan Srivastava, Kanishk Kumar, Ram Phal Nehra and other officers were present.

what is green hydrogen



Green hydrogen is a clean source of energy. Hydrogen and oxygen are separated from water to produce green hydrogen. Electrolyzer is used in this process. Electrolyzer uses renewable energy. This includes both solar and wind energy. There are unlimited sources of hydrogen in the universe. It is being considered as the energy of the future.