Tata Motors will increase the price of passenger vehicles from July 17

New Delhi, 03 July (Hindustan Times). Tata Group company Tata Motors has announced an increase in the prices of its passenger vehicles from July 17. The hike will be applicable across all models and variants of the company.

Tata Motors said in a statement released on Monday that the company will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 0.6 percent. The hike will be applicable across all models and variants, including Electric Vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship passenger vehicles include Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

According to the statement issued by the company, the increase in the price is being done to counter the effect of increase in the cost of raw material. Tata Motors said that bookings for vehicles up to July 16 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023, will not be affected by this increase.