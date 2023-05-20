Tata Steel’s CRM Bara has better future, need to focus on productivity: MD TV Narendran

The future of Tata Steel’s CRM Bara plant is bright. Here there is a need to increase productivity along with production. Addressing the first annual JDC function held at Tata Steel CRM Bara, MD TV Narendran said this on Friday as the chief guest. Tata Workers Union President Sanjeev Chowdhary Tunnu was present on the occasion as a special guest. The winners were awarded at the ceremony. During this, the questions of the employees were also answered by the management.

It was told by the management that there is no possibility of expansion of the plant. Maintaining the production level of Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, work will be done in the second downstream. But work is going on to improve its beauty and standard. On the question of the employees, the management said that the mountain of garbage in front of the CRM Bara plant will be removed in three months. It was told by the management that there is no possibility of electric furnace now. The employees talked about installing solar panels in the pond. It was asked to explore the possibilities.

The program was coordinated by JDC Chairman cum Departmental Chief Santosh Sinha while the vote of thanks was given by Vice Chairman Balaji Bhagat. MD TV Narendran said that CRM Bara has accomplished the target of 13 months in 12 months itself, which is a commendable step. It is not in our hands to decide the demand of the market. Work has to be done by improving production and productivity. Said that Tata Steel is expanding in many areas. There is a need for better production using technology in detail. Presently the capacity of the plant was 0.3 million tonnes, against which it is a better step to complete the production of 0.75 million tonnes in just 12 months.

Union President Sanjeev Chaudhary Tunnu said that the plant is very beautiful. Due to the development of better workplace, better production has been possible today. The plant will get better in the coming days. Vice President Chaitanya Bhanu, UISL MD Rituraj Sinha, Medical Services GM Dr Sudhir Rai, Union General Secretary Satish Singh, Deputy President Shailesh Singh, CRM Bara committee member and union office bearers Ajay Chowdhary and all office bearers and committee members were present in the programme. were present.

Committee meeting of Tata Workers Union on May 24

The committee meeting of Tata Workers Union will be held on May 24 at Michael John Auditorium. The meeting has been called from nine o’clock in the morning. Any other matter has also been kept in the agenda in the meeting. This is being considered as the last meeting. After this, the union will prepare to go to the elections.

Govt strikes again on black money, counterfeit notes, terrorism and money laundering CRM Bara