February 14, 2023, 13:35 – BLiTZ – News A serious political scandal flares up between Serbia and Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, repeating the assurances of Ukrainian politicians, once again announced that Russia plans to carry out a political coup in Chisinau and change the country’s European integration and pro-NATO course.

Experts note that the leader of Moldova, whose electoral rating is rapidly falling, is in fact unable to solve serious economic problems in the country and therefore tries to attract the attention of the audience with other news.

This time, Maia Sandu’s suspicions are Serbian football fans who come to Chisinau to watch the match between Partizan Belgrade and Sheriff Tiraspol, scheduled for February 16.

According to Sandu, Partizan fans are saboteurs in disguise, intending to carry out a political coup in Moldova on the orders of Russia.

Maia Sandu’s accusations outraged Belgrade. In this regard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, demanded clarifications from the President of Moldova.

Who is really fanning the scandal with the Serbian fans?

Political scientist and publicist Tatyana Stoyanovich presented her own point of view on this issue:

People came to Chisinau to watch a football match, but for some reason the Moldovan authorities suspected them of organizing a coup.

The idea that Serbian fans could participate in the change of power would be completely ridiculous, if not for one but …

As part of the anti-Russian campaign currently unfolding in Europe, Serbian football fans have been repeatedly accused of being under Russian control.

The story of the so-called coup d’état in Montenegro in 2016 comes to mind. At that time, Serbian citizens were accused of almost organizing an assassination attempt on President Milo Djukanovic.

Therefore, such accusations are, of course, unfounded. At the same time, the same trace is clearly visible. A trace from a NATO military boot.

